UK Economy Steady Amidst Tariff Uncertainty: Projections for 2025 Unchanged

According to a Reuters poll of economists, the British economy is set to grow by a modest 1% this year, with interest rate cuts expected from the Bank of England in 2025.

A survey, completed ahead of Finance Minister Rachel Reeves' significant spending review, projects health and defense spending to see the largest increases. The economy is predicted to grow by 1.0% this year and slightly accelerate to 1.2% in 2025.

Despite tariff uncertainties impacting key industries, the UK economy has shown resilience, with growth slowing yet remaining steady. Inflation is forecast to stay above 3% for the short term.

