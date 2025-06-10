Left Menu

Mumbai's Suburban Train Safety Crisis: An Urgent Call for Action

Over the past 11 years, nearly 30,000 deaths and over 30,000 injuries have occurred on Mumbai's suburban trains. A recent incident underscored the urgent need for improved safety measures. Government officials are formulating a master plan to tackle overcrowding and enhance commuter safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 18:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a staggering revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reported that Mumbai's suburban train network has witnessed nearly 30,000 deaths and over 30,000 injuries in the past eleven years.

A recent incident highlighted the severity of the issue when four commuters, including a GRP constable, died after falling from overcrowded trains near Thane, Maharashtra.

In response, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, confirmed that discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are underway to address these safety concerns, emphasizing the importance of completing delayed Metro projects to alleviate congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

