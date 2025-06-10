Mumbai's Suburban Train Safety Crisis: An Urgent Call for Action
Over the past 11 years, nearly 30,000 deaths and over 30,000 injuries have occurred on Mumbai's suburban trains. A recent incident underscored the urgent need for improved safety measures. Government officials are formulating a master plan to tackle overcrowding and enhance commuter safety.
- Country:
- India
In a staggering revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reported that Mumbai's suburban train network has witnessed nearly 30,000 deaths and over 30,000 injuries in the past eleven years.
A recent incident highlighted the severity of the issue when four commuters, including a GRP constable, died after falling from overcrowded trains near Thane, Maharashtra.
In response, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, confirmed that discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are underway to address these safety concerns, emphasizing the importance of completing delayed Metro projects to alleviate congestion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mumbai
- suburban
- train
- safety
- accidents
- Fadnavis
- overcrowding
- railway
- government
- commuters
ALSO READ
Bombay High Court Demands Election Footage in Fadnavis Case
Tragic Road Accidents in Rajasthan Claim Six Lives
Controversy Unfolds Over Maharashtra's 'Ladki Bahin Yojana': Fadnavis Dismisses Fund Diversion Claims
Tragedy Strikes: Road Accidents Claim Four Lives in Odisha
Fadnavis Reflects on His Brief Chief Ministerial Stint and Celebrates Ahilyabai Holkar's Legacy