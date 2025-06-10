Mumbai's Suburban Train Safety Crisis: An Urgent Call for Action

In a staggering revelation, the Government Railway Police (GRP) reported that Mumbai's suburban train network has witnessed nearly 30,000 deaths and over 30,000 injuries in the past eleven years.

A recent incident highlighted the severity of the issue when four commuters, including a GRP constable, died after falling from overcrowded trains near Thane, Maharashtra.

In response, Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, confirmed that discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw are underway to address these safety concerns, emphasizing the importance of completing delayed Metro projects to alleviate congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)