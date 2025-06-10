Left Menu

QSRs vs Food Delivery: The Battle for Market Margins

Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) face pressure on margins due to inflation and increased competition from food delivery firms like Swiggy and Zomato. While QSRs are slowing store expansion and focusing on customer value propositions, food delivery services have seen margin growth by launching dark kitchen brands, intensifying market competition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 19:39 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 19:39 IST
QSRs vs Food Delivery: The Battle for Market Margins
  • Country:
  • India

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) sector is experiencing margin pressure amid inflationary trends, with increased competition from burgeoning food delivery services, a report reveals.

Leading food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato have expanded reach dramatically, creating increased market competition for QSRs that are concurrently slowing store expansion, BNP Paribas indicates.

In the evolving landscape, while food delivery firms launch their own brands, prompting QSRs to focus on innovation to maintain market presence, operational costs have curtailed EBITDA margin enhancements despite positive elements like tax reductions and interest cuts.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025