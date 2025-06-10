QSRs vs Food Delivery: The Battle for Market Margins

The Quick Service Restaurants (QSRs) sector is experiencing margin pressure amid inflationary trends, with increased competition from burgeoning food delivery services, a report reveals.

Leading food aggregators Swiggy and Zomato have expanded reach dramatically, creating increased market competition for QSRs that are concurrently slowing store expansion, BNP Paribas indicates.

In the evolving landscape, while food delivery firms launch their own brands, prompting QSRs to focus on innovation to maintain market presence, operational costs have curtailed EBITDA margin enhancements despite positive elements like tax reductions and interest cuts.