Tragedy in Graz: Gunman Claims Tenth Victim

In a tragic development, the city of Graz in southern Austria is grappling with the aftermath of a harrowing school shooting. A gunman opened fire at a secondary school, resulting in ten fatalities, according to hospital officials.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, initially leaving nine dead. However, the count rose to ten after one of the two critically injured adults succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The heinous act has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns over security measures in educational settings and prompting discussions on tackling gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)