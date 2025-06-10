Left Menu

Tragedy in Graz: Gunman Claims Tenth Victim

In Graz, Austria, a gruesome attack at a secondary school has claimed ten lives, including one of the two critically injured adults who succumbed to injuries. The incident highlights the urgent need for addressing gun violence and ensuring safety in educational institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

In a tragic development, the city of Graz in southern Austria is grappling with the aftermath of a harrowing school shooting. A gunman opened fire at a secondary school, resulting in ten fatalities, according to hospital officials.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, initially leaving nine dead. However, the count rose to ten after one of the two critically injured adults succumbed to their injuries in the hospital.

The heinous act has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns over security measures in educational settings and prompting discussions on tackling gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

