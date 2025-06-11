Left Menu

U.S.-China Trade Agreement Framework Sparks Hope Among Investors

The U.S. and China have agreed on a trade framework, hinting at a resolution to ongoing trade issues. This comes amid discussions around lifting some export restrictions, with the dollar experiencing slight fluctuations against major currencies. Investor confidence remains pivotal amid ongoing U.S. economic concerns.

The dollar held its ground against major currencies on Wednesday following an agreement on a trade framework between the U.S. and China, which investors hope could resolve a protracted trade war.

In early Asian trading, the dollar dropped slightly against the yen and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the euro and offshore yuan showed minimal change. The U.S. and Chinese officials, after discussions in London, agreed to revisit an earlier trade truce, focusing on export restrictions.

Investor sentiment remains cautious as confidence in U.S. assets has waned. Upcoming U.S. inflation data could influence Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions amidst ongoing concerns over President Trump's economic policies.

