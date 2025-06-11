U.S.-China Trade Agreement Framework Sparks Hope Among Investors

The dollar held its ground against major currencies on Wednesday following an agreement on a trade framework between the U.S. and China, which investors hope could resolve a protracted trade war.

In early Asian trading, the dollar dropped slightly against the yen and Swiss franc. Meanwhile, the euro and offshore yuan showed minimal change. The U.S. and Chinese officials, after discussions in London, agreed to revisit an earlier trade truce, focusing on export restrictions.

Investor sentiment remains cautious as confidence in U.S. assets has waned. Upcoming U.S. inflation data could influence Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions amidst ongoing concerns over President Trump's economic policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)