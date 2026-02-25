Left Menu

China's Export Restrictions Heighten Tensions with Japan

China has imposed export restrictions on 40 Japanese entities, citing Japan's 'remilitarisation' as the reason. The Chinese Commerce Ministry aims to curb activities involving dual-use goods. Japan expressed formal protest against these measures, which it views as unjustifiable and contrary to international practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:45 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:45 IST
China's Export Restrictions Heighten Tensions with Japan
China has enacted export restrictions on 40 Japanese entities, accusing them of supporting Japan's 'remilitarisation.' The move marks the latest strain in relations between Beijing and Tokyo, following Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on potential military involvement concerning Taiwan.

The Chinese Commerce Ministry placed 20 Japanese companies on an export control list, restricting their access to dual-use goods from China. Entities like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and Fujitsu now find themselves unable to import such materials, with foreign organizations barred from supplying Chinese dual-use items to these companies.

Japan's governmental response underscored its disapproval, registering a formal protest with China's diplomatic mission in Tokyo. Officials, including the Japanese deputy chief Cabinet secretary, have condemned the measures as 'deplorable' and are evaluating further actions while urging China to rescind the restrictions.

