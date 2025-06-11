Asian Markets Rise Amid US-China Trade Optimism

Asian shares rose on Wednesday, buoyed by an agreement between China and the United States on a framework for discussing trade. This follows a trade truce reached the previous month in Geneva.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.6%, as data from the Bank of Japan indicated slower wholesale inflation, potentially easing pressures on future interest rate hikes. Other Asian indexes, like Hong Kong's Hang Seng and Shanghai Composite, also gained.

Despite this optimism, uncertainties remain. Designer Brands, a key US company, retracted financial forecasts due to global trade policy uncertainty. Meanwhile, shares like Tesla saw gains, supported by rising business optimism despite challenges in US-China relations.