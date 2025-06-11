Left Menu

Trade Truce Talks: U.S. and China Reach Rare Earth Agreement

U.S. and Chinese officials have agreed on a framework to restart their trade truce, addressing China's rare earth export restrictions. While the framework suggests easing of tariffs and restrictions, it offers limited resolution to longstanding trade issues. The agreement awaits final approval from respective leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:29 IST
Trade Truce Talks: U.S. and China Reach Rare Earth Agreement
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. and Chinese officials announced a new framework on Tuesday to revive their trade truce, addressing China's restrictions on rare earth exports. The agreement follows intense negotiations in London and comes as both nations face economic strains from ongoing trade tensions.

The framework builds upon an earlier Geneva agreement to ease retaliatory tariffs that escalated to triple-digit levels. It aims to balance U.S. and Chinese export restrictions, though details remain sparse. Both sides will now seek approval from their respective presidents before any implementation.

The World Bank has reduced its global growth forecast amid these uncertainties, while markets remain cautious despite partial recoveries. The stakes are high, with tariff rates potentially soaring if no comprehensive deal is reached by August 10.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025