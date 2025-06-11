INOXGFL's Windy Merger: A Breeze for Operational Efficiency
The National Company Law Tribunal approved the merger of Inox Wind Energy Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd. This merger aims to streamline operations and enhance efficiency within the INOXGFL Group. The restructured entity reduces liabilities, improves the balance sheet, and increases value for stakeholders, with equity shares newly allotted.
- Country:
- India
The merger between Inox Wind Energy Ltd and Inox Wind Ltd has been given the green light by the Chandigarh bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), a move anticipated to enhance operational efficiency within the INOXGFL Group's wind business.
As disclosed on Wednesday, the merger will see Inox Wind Energy Ltd absorbed into Inox Wind Ltd, streamlining the Group's operational structure and significantly reducing liabilities by Rs 2,050 crore, subsequently fortifying the balance sheet.
This strategic consolidation is expected to yield enhanced shareholder value through financial synergies, cost savings from economies of scale, and optimised resource use, while also complying more efficiently with regulatory demands.
