Kore Digital Limited Reports Over 200% Income Growth in FY25

Kore Digital Limited, a major player in telecommunication infrastructure, reported exceptional financial growth in FY25 with a 211.97% increase in total income to Rs 327.82 Cr. The company attributes this success to strategic projects like the Samruddhi Mahamarg and expanded contributions from subsidiaries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:23 IST
Kore Digital Limited (NSE Code - KDL), a leader in telecommunication infrastructure development, has announced outstanding financial results for the fourth quarter and the fiscal year 2025.

The company achieved a total income of Rs 327.82 Cr for FY25, marking a remarkable 211.97% year-on-year growth. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) reached Rs 47.55 Cr, reflecting a 178.43% increase, with an EBITDA margin of 14.50%. Net profit was reported at Rs 31.70 Cr, soaring by 175.83%, while the net profit margin stood at 9.67%. For Q4 FY25, total income was Rs 116.57 Cr, up by 222.78%, with an EBITDA of Rs 17.25 Cr and a net profit of Rs 11.71 Cr.

Managing Director Mr. Ravindra Doshi expressed pride in the company's stellar performance, attributing substantial growth to the successful execution of high-profile projects like the Samruddhi Mahamarg. The company's subsidiaries have also played a crucial role by managing a larger volume of business, enhancing operational efficiency and market reach. Despite temporary moderation in margins due to scaling operations, the company is on track to meet its long-term growth objectives.

