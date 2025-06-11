Mahindra Logistics Unveils Advanced Warehousing Facility to Boost Cummins India Operations
Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL) has inaugurated a new 3-lakh sq ft warehousing facility in Phaltan, near Pune, aimed at optimizing operations for Cummins India. This facility is expected to enhance logistics capabilities, improve supply chain efficiency, and create over 500 jobs, bolstering Phaltan as a logistics hub.
Mahindra Group's logistics division, Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), has officially opened an expansive new warehousing facility in Phaltan, near Pune. This 3-lakh square foot facility is designed to optimize operations for Cummins India, a leading power solutions provider.
The state-of-the-art facility aims to enhance Cummins India's logistic capabilities, improving supply chain efficiency, availability, and visibility through an extensive integrated warehousing and distribution network. It is also set to create over 500 employment opportunities for local communities, a move welcomed by local stakeholders.
According to Hemant Sikka, Managing Director and CEO of MLL, the Phaltan warehouse is seamlessly integrated with a nationwide network to provide operational efficiency for Cummins India. Located strategically for direct access to key highways and industrial zones, Phaltan is poised to become a significant logistics and manufacturing hub.
