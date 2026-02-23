DES Pune University: Shaping Future Leaders Through Multidisciplinary Education

DES Pune University is at the forefront of multidisciplinary education in India, providing a robust academic ecosystem tailored to evolving industry needs. With six academic schools offering diverse programs, DES PU emphasizes experiential learning and interdisciplinary research, backed by its rich legacy in the education sector.

The university's MBA program stands out with its practical orientation, preparing students for careers across sectors like BFSI, consulting, and IT. The School of Design and Art offers innovative B.Des and BA filmmaking programs, providing hands-on learning and showcasing student work through exhibitions and film screenings.

DES PU also excels in engineering and sciences with industry-aligned curriculum fostering critical technical and analytical skills. Career support services effectively assist students in securing competitive placements, reflecting the institution's commitment to academic excellence and future readiness.

