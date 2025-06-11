Left Menu

Railway Revolution: Changing the Game for Waitlisted Passengers

The Railway Ministry has launched a trial project announcing the confirmed status of waitlisted passengers 24 hours before a train's departure. Currently, notifications are sent 4 hours before. Initially implemented in the Bikaner Division, the project aims to improve passenger travel planning but may incur higher cancellation penalties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 13:58 IST
Railway Revolution: Changing the Game for Waitlisted Passengers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry unveiled a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing passenger experience by announcing the confirmed status of waitlisted tickets 24 hours prior to a train's departure, instead of the current 4-hour notice period. Officials say the pilot project has been launched in the Bikaner Division, indicating a potential policy change should passenger feedback be positive.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, emphasized that the initiative addresses the uncertainty faced by passengers with waitlisted tickets. Knowing ticket status a day in advance could significantly aid in better travel planning, Kumar explained.

However, this new convenience may come at a cost. Passengers will face increased penalties if confirmed tickets are canceled. Cancellation between 48 and 12 hours before departure will result in a refund of 25% of the ticket amount, while cancellations made between 12 and 4 hours before departure will yield a 50% refund. Vacant berths will be automatically offered through the current booking system, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025