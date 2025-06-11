Railway Revolution: Changing the Game for Waitlisted Passengers

The Railway Ministry unveiled a new initiative aimed at revolutionizing passenger experience by announcing the confirmed status of waitlisted tickets 24 hours prior to a train's departure, instead of the current 4-hour notice period. Officials say the pilot project has been launched in the Bikaner Division, indicating a potential policy change should passenger feedback be positive.

Dilip Kumar, Executive Director of Information and Publicity at the Railway Board, emphasized that the initiative addresses the uncertainty faced by passengers with waitlisted tickets. Knowing ticket status a day in advance could significantly aid in better travel planning, Kumar explained.

However, this new convenience may come at a cost. Passengers will face increased penalties if confirmed tickets are canceled. Cancellation between 48 and 12 hours before departure will result in a refund of 25% of the ticket amount, while cancellations made between 12 and 4 hours before departure will yield a 50% refund. Vacant berths will be automatically offered through the current booking system, officials confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)