Minda Corporation Partners with Toyodenso for Advanced Automotive Solutions

Minda Corporation has formed a joint venture with Toyodenso Co to create advanced automotive switches for the Indian market. The venture, in which Minda holds a 60% stake, will focus on design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of switches, enhancing smart mobility solutions in India's automotive sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:00 IST
Minda Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Japanese firm Toyodenso Co to produce advanced automotive switches aimed at the Indian market. This joint venture marks a significant step in enhancing smart mobility with sophisticated, globally acclaimed technologies.

The collaboration will offer comprehensive solutions including the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of switches for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and other segments. Minda Corporation holds a majority 60% stake in the venture, promising to integrate more localized manufacturing and a strong supply chain.

The joint venture will establish a manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, expected to begin operations in the latter half of FY 2026-27. This initiative is set to fortify indigenous manufacturing and tap into India's growing automotive market by leveraging the expertise of both partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

