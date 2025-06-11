Minda Corporation Partners with Toyodenso for Advanced Automotive Solutions

Minda Corporation announced a strategic partnership with Japanese firm Toyodenso Co to produce advanced automotive switches aimed at the Indian market. This joint venture marks a significant step in enhancing smart mobility with sophisticated, globally acclaimed technologies.

The collaboration will offer comprehensive solutions including the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of switches for two-wheelers, passenger cars, and other segments. Minda Corporation holds a majority 60% stake in the venture, promising to integrate more localized manufacturing and a strong supply chain.

The joint venture will establish a manufacturing facility in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, expected to begin operations in the latter half of FY 2026-27. This initiative is set to fortify indigenous manufacturing and tap into India's growing automotive market by leveraging the expertise of both partners.

