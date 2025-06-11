Adani Cement's Pivotal Role in Constructing World's Highest Railway Bridge
Adani Cement supplied 65,000 metric tons of Ordinary Portland Cement for the world's highest railway arch bridge over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. This engineering marvel symbolizes India's infrastructural progress. CEO Vinod Bahety emphasized the company's dedication to national development during the project's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Country:
- India
Adani Cement has significantly contributed to the construction of the newly inaugurated world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement on Wednesday, Adani Cement revealed that it was the primary cement supplier for this landmark project, providing 65,000 metric tonnes of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) 43 Grade.
The OPC 43 Grade cement, noted for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, was utilized due to its suitability for complex, large-scale infrastructure projects in challenging climatic and geological conditions, according to the company. Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group's Cement Business, expressed pride in contributing to a project that pushes engineering boundaries and supports national integration.
Adani Cement emphasized its role in building India's infrastructure, with the Chenab Bridge illustrating the company's commitment to quality and timely delivery. The bridge strengthens connections in India's remotest areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, highlighting its significance in India's infrastructural aspirations and connectivity advancements.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Historic Kashmir Rail Line: Bridging the Past with Engineering Marvels
Indian Railways Modernizes E-Ticketing System, Boosts Security and Fair Access
Modi Unveils Engineering Marvels in India's Rail Network
Indian Railways Revamps Ticket System for Enhanced Security and User Experience
AMNS India's Steel Strengths Propel Engineering Marvels of Chenab and Anji Khad Bridges