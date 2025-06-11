Left Menu

Adani Cement's Pivotal Role in Constructing World's Highest Railway Bridge

Adani Cement supplied 65,000 metric tons of Ordinary Portland Cement for the world's highest railway arch bridge over river Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. This engineering marvel symbolizes India's infrastructural progress. CEO Vinod Bahety emphasized the company's dedication to national development during the project's inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 14:41 IST
Chenab rail bridge (Image: Adani Cement). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Adani Cement has significantly contributed to the construction of the newly inaugurated world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement on Wednesday, Adani Cement revealed that it was the primary cement supplier for this landmark project, providing 65,000 metric tonnes of Ordinary Portland Cement (OPC) 43 Grade.

The OPC 43 Grade cement, noted for its high strength, durability, and consistent quality, was utilized due to its suitability for complex, large-scale infrastructure projects in challenging climatic and geological conditions, according to the company. Vinod Bahety, CEO of Adani Group's Cement Business, expressed pride in contributing to a project that pushes engineering boundaries and supports national integration.

Adani Cement emphasized its role in building India's infrastructure, with the Chenab Bridge illustrating the company's commitment to quality and timely delivery. The bridge strengthens connections in India's remotest areas. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the bridge, highlighting its significance in India's infrastructural aspirations and connectivity advancements.

