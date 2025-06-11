Left Menu

Harmony for Hunger: Music for Meals Concert in Bengaluru

The Akshaya Patra Foundation's Music for Meals concert in Bengaluru, featuring Carnatic fusion band AGAM, merges music with charity to support children's nourishment. Co-sponsored by DivyaSree Developers, this two-day event highlights the transformative power of collective goodwill, with proceeds supporting mid-day meal programs.

Harmony for Hunger: Music for Meals Concert in Bengaluru
Music for Meals: A Symphony of Service by The Akshaya Patra Foundation featuring AGAM Band. Image Credit: ANI
The Akshaya Patra Foundation, renowned for its innovative charitable initiatives, has orchestrated a momentous event titled 'Music for Meals' in Bengaluru. The two-day musical charity concert, scheduled for June 14 and 15, 2025, at the MLR Convention Centre and Prestige Centre for Performing Arts, promises a melodious collaboration with the celebrated Carnatic fusion band AGAM as the headliner.

The event is not just an auditory delight but a milestone in philanthropic efforts, as it coincides with the launch of AGAM's newest album, 'Arrival of the Ethereal.' With both performances already sold out, the initiative underscores Bengaluru's immense support, reflecting a community eager to contribute toward Akshaya Patra's mission of providing mid-day meals to millions of children.

Co-sponsoring the event, DivyaSree Developers expressed their pride in supporting a cause that aligns with their vision of creating impactful communities. Meanwhile, partners like Paakashala, Kalyan Jewellers, Porter, and Radio City 91.1 FM are pivotal in amplifying this cause. Each ticket purchased not only promises an evening of harmonious tunes but also contributes directly to enhancing the educational and health outcomes for underprivileged children, one meal at a time.

