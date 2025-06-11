Left Menu

Unlocking Digital Transformation: A Call to Action for India's Nonprofits

A recent report reveals that 80% of Indian nonprofits lack digital readiness, with an average digital maturity score of 5 out of 10. Only 17% utilize free digital advertising grants, missing millions in ad credits. Recommendations include benchmarking digital maturity and investing in team training.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:14 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the rapid advancement of India's digital economy, the nonprofit sector significantly lags behind. A report by Digital for Nonprofits (D4NP) reveals that over 80% of nonprofits lack digital preparedness, resulting in missed opportunities worth over Rs 1 crore annually in ad credits.

The 'State of Digitization for Nonprofits in India 2025' report, analyzing data from 100 nonprofits, found an average digital maturity score of just 5 out of 10. Only 17% of these organizations utilize free digital advertising grants, underscoring a substantial gap in digital resource allocation.

The report highlights a digital divide between urban and rural nonprofits and suggests that those embracing digital tools see improved revenue and efficiency. To address these challenges, D4NP recommends actionable steps, including investing in team training and prioritizing digital access. This initiative aims to support grassroots changemakers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

