Unlocking Digital Transformation: A Call to Action for India's Nonprofits

Despite the rapid advancement of India's digital economy, the nonprofit sector significantly lags behind. A report by Digital for Nonprofits (D4NP) reveals that over 80% of nonprofits lack digital preparedness, resulting in missed opportunities worth over Rs 1 crore annually in ad credits.

The 'State of Digitization for Nonprofits in India 2025' report, analyzing data from 100 nonprofits, found an average digital maturity score of just 5 out of 10. Only 17% of these organizations utilize free digital advertising grants, underscoring a substantial gap in digital resource allocation.

The report highlights a digital divide between urban and rural nonprofits and suggests that those embracing digital tools see improved revenue and efficiency. To address these challenges, D4NP recommends actionable steps, including investing in team training and prioritizing digital access. This initiative aims to support grassroots changemakers across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)