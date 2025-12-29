Left Menu

Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

Five men have been charged with molesting and attacking a 20-year-old woman in Colonelganj. The incident, linked to a longstanding land dispute, occurred when the woman was out alone. She was injured with a knife and later found unconscious. The case has been filed, and medical examination ordered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 29-12-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 01:01 IST
Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A shocking incident has surfaced in Colonelganj, where five men have been accused of molesting and attacking a 20-year-old woman, police reported Sunday.

According to Station House Officer Narendra Pratap Rai, the crime unfolded when the victim ventured out for a routine errand and was targeted due to an ongoing land dispute with the accused's families.

Identified as Rafiq, Shahid, Naseem, Haseen, and Rahis, the assailants allegedly forced the woman into their home, assaulted her, and inflicted knife injuries when she resisted. A police case has been filed and the woman was hospitalized for evaluation.

