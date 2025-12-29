Alarming Assault: Family Dispute Turns Violent

A shocking incident has surfaced in Colonelganj, where five men have been accused of molesting and attacking a 20-year-old woman, police reported Sunday.

According to Station House Officer Narendra Pratap Rai, the crime unfolded when the victim ventured out for a routine errand and was targeted due to an ongoing land dispute with the accused's families.

Identified as Rafiq, Shahid, Naseem, Haseen, and Rahis, the assailants allegedly forced the woman into their home, assaulted her, and inflicted knife injuries when she resisted. A police case has been filed and the woman was hospitalized for evaluation.