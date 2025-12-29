Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Mikaela Shiffrin demonstrated her prowess on the slopes in Semmering, Austria, with a stunning comeback to win the women's World Cup slalom. After a tentative opening run left her in fourth place, Shiffrin executed a precise second run under the floodlights, surpassing Switzerland's Camille Rast by a mere 0.09 seconds.

This victory marks Shiffrin's 106th World Cup win and her sixth consecutive slalom triumph, showcasing her remarkable consistency and skill this season. She faced challenging conditions and mounting pressure, yet delivered an exceptional performance.

The 30-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, stands out as a leading contender for next year's Winter Games in Milano Cortina, solidifying her status as a dominant force in the skiing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)