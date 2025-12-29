Left Menu

Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance

Mikaela Shiffrin secured her 106th World Cup win in the women's slalom at Semmering, Austria, with a determined second run overcoming a tentative start. She edged out Switzerland’s Camille Rast by 0.09 seconds, marking her sixth consecutive slalom victory in the season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-12-2025 01:17 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 01:17 IST
Shiffrin Skis to Victory: A Night of Precision and Perseverance
Mikaela Shiffrin

Mikaela Shiffrin demonstrated her prowess on the slopes in Semmering, Austria, with a stunning comeback to win the women's World Cup slalom. After a tentative opening run left her in fourth place, Shiffrin executed a precise second run under the floodlights, surpassing Switzerland's Camille Rast by a mere 0.09 seconds.

This victory marks Shiffrin's 106th World Cup win and her sixth consecutive slalom triumph, showcasing her remarkable consistency and skill this season. She faced challenging conditions and mounting pressure, yet delivered an exceptional performance.

The 30-year-old, a two-time Olympic gold medallist, stands out as a leading contender for next year's Winter Games in Milano Cortina, solidifying her status as a dominant force in the skiing world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

Zelenskiy-Trump Talks: A Ray of Hope or a Mirage?

 Global
2
Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

Sectarian Tensions Ignite on Syria's Coast: Alawite Protests Turn Deadly

 Syria
3
Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

Kurti's Landslide Victory: A New Chapter for Kosovo

 Global
4
New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

New York Mandates Mental Health Warnings on Social Media

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital markets don’t collapse under regulation, they adapt and expand

AI can improve planning for climate-driven flood risks

AI is quietly altering human cognition

AI data centers are pushing power Grids to the edge

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025