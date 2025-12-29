Mahrez's Penalty Powers Algeria into AFCON Knockout Rounds

Riyad Mahrez's decisive penalty during the first half propelled Algeria into the knockout stages of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations. Facing Burkina Faso in a tightly contested Group E match in Rabat, Algeria clinched a 1-0 victory, ensuring they stay at the summit of the group standings.

Algeria's triumph means they remain uncontested leaders with six points due to their victory over Burkina Faso (3 points) and Sudan (3 points). With this result, Algeria is assured of advancing, especially after their initial 3-0 win against Sudan, where Mahrez also scored.

The Burkinabe squad, struggling to equalize, witnessed Pierre Kabore's near-miss when his header hit the post. Despite Burkina Faso's energetic efforts, Algeria's defense, backed by notable performances, including Luca Zidane's impressive save, thwarted any potential comeback.