BMW and Force Motors Celebrate Milestone with 100,000th Engine Rollout

Auto major Force Motors and German luxury car maker BMW have marked a significant achievement with the production of their 100,000th engine at the Chennai plant. The collaboration exemplifies Indo-German industrial success and underscores BMW's commitment to high-quality manufacturing and 'Make in India' initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 16:31 IST
In a landmark achievement, Force Motors, in collaboration with BMW Group, has successfully rolled out the 100,000th engine from its Chennai facility. This milestone underlines the fruitful Indo-German partnership in the automotive industry.

The Chennai plant is pivotal for BMW's localization strategy, boasting world-class manufacturing and quality standards comparable to any of its global plants. It exemplifies the successful integration of local capabilities with international excellence.

This achievement not only showcases outstanding engineering and innovation but is also a testament to the synergy between BMW and Force Motors, highlighting their commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative.

