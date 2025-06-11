Left Menu

Aten Papers Limited to Enter Market with IPO

Aten Papers Limited plans to launch its IPO on June 13, 2025, aiming to raise Rs. 31.68 Cr by listing on the BSE SME Platform. They focus on paper products and wastepaper management, utilizing the capital for expansion. Promoters with industry expertise back the operation.

In a strategic move, Aten Papers Limited is set to launch its Initial Public Offering (IPO) on June 13, 2025, aiming to generate a substantial Rs. 31.68 crore through listing on the BSE SME Platform.

The company, operating as a vital link in the paper product supply chain, sources materials from various mills, supplying Kraft Paper among other products to clients in the packaging industry.

Funds procured from this IPO will facilitate capital expenditure and meet working capital requirements, supported by experienced promoters, as Aten Papers Limited plans to expand its wastepaper processing facilities across Ahmedabad.

