Mexico's Workweek Revolution

Mexico's Congress took a significant step late on Tuesday, approving a landmark bill designed to reduce the standard workweek from 48 to 40 hours. This major shift aims to enhance work-life balance for millions of workers.

The reform faced substantial opposition from unions concerned about potential impacts on members. Despite the pushback, the ruling Morena party's dominance in the Senate ensured the bill's approval earlier this month.

Supporters of the bill argue that the reduced hours will align Mexico's labor standards with international norms, while critics remain cautious about its long-term economic implications.

