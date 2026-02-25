China Expands Chip Design and Equipment Services Import Catalogue
China's Commerce Ministry has updated its catalogue to include services related to chip design and chip equipment research, development, and maintenance. This move replaces the catalogue last published in 2019, aiming to encourage further imports in these industries.
- China
In a strategic move to boost its tech-related imports, China's Commerce Ministry announced the inclusion of chip design and chip equipment services in its encouraged imports catalogue.
The newly updated list now covers services tied to research, development, and the maintenance of chip equipment, emphasizing China's focus on advancing its technological capabilities.
This updated catalogue replaces the previous version published in 2019, reflecting China's ongoing commitment to strengthening its position in the global technology arena.
