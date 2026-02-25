European Shares Hit Record High Amid Financials Rebound

European shares soared to new heights on Wednesday, propelled by strengthening financial stocks, notably following HSBC's upward target revision. The resurgence in banking shares came as concerns over AI models disrupting traditional business waned, supported by the global momentum initiated by AI developer Anthropic's latest initiatives.

Both analysts and investors were encouraged by banks' adaptation to AI developments, easing tension over profit margins. This optimism aligns with broader global financial sentiments, seen in the pan-European STOXX 600 index's climb by 0.4% to 631.6 points, marking a record high during early trade. Banks, traditionally viewed as sensitive to technological shifts, gained over 1% each—bolstered by strategic AI integration that avoids the feared immediate upheaval.

Further uplifting financial sentiment was HSBC, Europe's largest bank, which notably surpassed annual profit expectations, prompting it to raise earnings goals despite significant one-off charges. Meanwhile, wind turbine maker Nordex's impressive profit results added to the upbeat market mood. However, beverage giant Diageo's poor performance notably dragged the index, as it revised down its sales and profit forecasts for the year.

