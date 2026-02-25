Geopolitical Tensions Fuel Rally in China's Rare Earth and Metal Stocks

China and Hong Kong stocks saw positive movement on Wednesday, primarily driven by a surge in rare earth and metal shares. This uptick comes as investors react to ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The blue-chip CSI300 Index and the Shanghai Composite Index closed higher by 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively. Meanwhile, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index also increased by 0.7%, with the CSI Rare Earth Index leading onshore gains with a notable 6.1% jump.

The rally follows China's decision to restrict exports of dual-use items to 20 Japanese entities linked to the nation's military, effectively cutting off critical rare earth materials. Investors are reallocating funds away from internet stocks, which have seen significant losses this year, and towards sectors like oil services and insurance.

