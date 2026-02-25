General Atlantic's Strategic Stake Sale in ByteDance: A $550 Billion Valuation Spotlight

Investment firm General Atlantic is strategically divesting a portion of its equity stake in ByteDance, the Chinese social media powerhouse. The deal pegs ByteDance's valuation at an astounding $550 billion, marking a remarkable 66% rise since the last recorded share buyback.

This impending transaction is notable as it follows the clearing of TikTok's U.S. interest sale by the Trump administration earlier this year. It also signals a 15% lift from a secondary market deal in November, where ByteDance was valued at $480 billion. General Atlantic, an early investor since 2017, aims to finalize the sale by March.

While exact financial terms and post-sale ownership stakes remain undisclosed, the transaction underscores growing interest and the soaring valuation of ByteDance in the private market. ByteDance's opaque valuation has varied widely, with secondary market deals offering a glimpse into investor appetite.