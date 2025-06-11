SBI Bolsters Workforce with Massive Junior Associates Recruitment
The State Bank of India has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance its customer service across 35 states and Union Territories. This recruitment effort is part of a broader plan to fill 18,000 positions, including clerical roles and probationary officers, to strengthen the bank's human resource capabilities.
The State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Wednesday the recruitment of 13,455 junior associates to boost customer experience at its branches nationwide.
This hiring spree targets vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, marking a significant milestone for the industry, according to an SBI statement.
The recruitment drive began with preliminary exams in February and March 2025, followed by main exams in April 2025. Following a stringent evaluation process, the selected candidates are set for appointment.
