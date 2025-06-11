Left Menu

SBI Bolsters Workforce with Massive Junior Associates Recruitment

The State Bank of India has hired 13,455 junior associates to enhance its customer service across 35 states and Union Territories. This recruitment effort is part of a broader plan to fill 18,000 positions, including clerical roles and probationary officers, to strengthen the bank's human resource capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The State Bank of India (SBI) announced on Wednesday the recruitment of 13,455 junior associates to boost customer experience at its branches nationwide.

This hiring spree targets vacancies across 35 states and Union Territories, marking a significant milestone for the industry, according to an SBI statement.

The recruitment drive began with preliminary exams in February and March 2025, followed by main exams in April 2025. Following a stringent evaluation process, the selected candidates are set for appointment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

