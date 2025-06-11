Allied Blenders & Distillers Secures Global Rights for Key Brands
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD) has acquired the global rights for 'Mansion House' and 'Savoy Club' brands, except in certain Asian territories. The acquisition strengthens ABD's market position and aligns with its strategic growth objectives. The deal, worth 1.225 million Euros, was concluded immediately.
Allied Blenders and Distillers Ltd (ABD), a prominent home-grown AlchoBev firm, has secured global rights for the 'Mansion House' and 'Savoy Club' brands, bolstering its international market presence.
Following a board meeting on Tuesday, ABD approved the acquisition of 100 percent equity share capital of Singapore-based UTO Asia Pte Ltd, except in territories like Singapore and Malaysia.
This strategic move, valued at 1.225 million Euros, strengthens ABD's position while enhancing brand presence, aligning with the company's expansion objectives.
