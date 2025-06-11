Hindustan Copper's Bold Expansion: Tripling Mining Capacity

State-run Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL) is set to inject around Rs 2,000 crore into its mining operations, primarily focusing on the Malanjkhand Copper Project in Madhya Pradesh. This investment marks a strategic move to escalate the company's ore production capacity from 4 million tonnes per annum to an ambitious 12.2 million tonnes by the fiscal year 2030-31, according to a senior company official.

Notably, this financial commitment does not cover the development of Jharkhand's Rakha and Chapri mines. These sites are being revitalized through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement, with a JSW Group entity taking charge as the Mine Developer and Operator (MDO). The overall investment in these blocks, including a concentrator plant, is anticipated to reach approximately Rs 2,600 crore.

The Rs 2,000 crore capex by HCL will allocate Rs 1,400-1,500 crore to the Malanjkhand site for the development of underground mining infrastructure and the installation of a paste-fill plant among other enhancements. The overarching plan aligns with HCL's objective to boost domestic copper availability, responding to the increasing demand spurred by sectors such as infrastructure, renewable energy, and EVs.