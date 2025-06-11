Controversial 90-Degree Turn: Bhopal's Upcoming Railway Overbridge Sparks Debate

A recently constructed railway overbridge near Aishbagh Stadium in Bhopal is the focus of widespread discussion, even before its opening, owing to its unconventional 90-degree turn. Local residents have voiced concerns about potential safety risks for commuters.

Construction officials defend the bridge's design, attributing it to severe land limitations and its proximity to a metro rail station. The RoB seeks to streamline traffic from Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area towards New Bhopal.

Despite its ambitious goals, the bridge's sharp turn has prompted criticism online and among the local community. Public Works Department Chief Engineer V D Verma emphasized that only small vehicles would traverse the RoB, ensuring adherence to Indian Road Congress guidelines for safe operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)