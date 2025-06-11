Left Menu

Controversial 90-Degree Turn: Bhopal's Upcoming Railway Overbridge Sparks Debate

A new railway overbridge (RoB) near Aishbagh Stadium in Bhopal has drawn attention due to its unique 90-degree turn. Although designed to ease commuter traffic, the unusual angle raises safety concerns. Officials cite land constraints near a metro station as the reason for this design choice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:01 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:01 IST
Controversial 90-Degree Turn: Bhopal's Upcoming Railway Overbridge Sparks Debate
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recently constructed railway overbridge near Aishbagh Stadium in Bhopal is the focus of widespread discussion, even before its opening, owing to its unconventional 90-degree turn. Local residents have voiced concerns about potential safety risks for commuters.

Construction officials defend the bridge's design, attributing it to severe land limitations and its proximity to a metro rail station. The RoB seeks to streamline traffic from Mahamai Ka Bagh, Pushpa Nagar, and the station area towards New Bhopal.

Despite its ambitious goals, the bridge's sharp turn has prompted criticism online and among the local community. Public Works Department Chief Engineer V D Verma emphasized that only small vehicles would traverse the RoB, ensuring adherence to Indian Road Congress guidelines for safe operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025