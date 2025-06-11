Left Menu

Cabinet Approves Major Railway Projects in India, Boosts Connectivity and Sustainability

Two major railway projects in Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh were approved, costing Rs 6,405 crore. The projects enhance freight capacity, connect 1,408 villages, and support environmental goals, aligning with PM Modi's vision for India's development by improving connectivity and creating employment opportunities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved two major railway projects on Wednesday. These projects span seven districts across Jharkhand, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh, with a combined cost of Rs 6,405 crore.

The first project involves doubling the 133-km Koderma-Barkakana track, enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, while traversing a vital coal-producing region. The second initiative focuses on doubling the 185-km Ballari-Chikjajur track, crossing Karnataka's Ballari and Chitradurga districts and Andhra Pradesh's Anantapur district.

These multi-tracking initiatives are expected to facilitate movement for 1,408 villages, augment freight capacity by 49 MTPA, and reduce logistics costs. Aligned with PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' vision, the projects promise improved connectivity and commerce, while advancing environmental objectives by curbing oil imports and CO2 emissions.

