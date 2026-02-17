Railway Ministry Introduces Jet Sprays to Elevate Hygiene in Trains

The Railway Ministry has issued a directive to all zonal railways, instructing them to replace low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories. This decision follows a successful trial by Northern Railway, aimed at preventing water stagnation and enhancing hygiene standards for passengers.

In a circular dated February 17, 2026, the ministry highlighted that accumulated water on lavatory floors leads to unhygienic conditions and negative feedback from passengers. The Northern Railway's Delhi and Ambala divisions have initiated changes in Shatabdi Express coaches by disconnecting low-level taps and removing chained mugs, while ensuring the effective installation of health faucets.

These initiatives have shown a noticeable improvement in maintaining dry and hygienic floors, significantly reducing complaints about water stagnation. The ministry has advised implementing these changes on a pilot basis in AC coaches of ten identified trains. Compliance reports and feedback are expected after a three-month trial period, with Northern Railway already outfitting 182 Shatabdi coaches with health faucets.

