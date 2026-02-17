Left Menu

Railway Ministry Introduces Jet Sprays to Elevate Hygiene in Trains

The Railway Ministry has instructed zonal railways to replace low-level water taps and chained mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories to improve hygiene. A successful trial by Northern Railway showed reduced water stagnation. The upgrade will be piloted in AC coaches of select trains with feedback after three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 17-02-2026 20:31 IST
Railway Ministry Introduces Jet Sprays to Elevate Hygiene in Trains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Railway Ministry has issued a directive to all zonal railways, instructing them to replace low-level water taps and chained stainless steel mugs with jet sprays in train lavatories. This decision follows a successful trial by Northern Railway, aimed at preventing water stagnation and enhancing hygiene standards for passengers.

In a circular dated February 17, 2026, the ministry highlighted that accumulated water on lavatory floors leads to unhygienic conditions and negative feedback from passengers. The Northern Railway's Delhi and Ambala divisions have initiated changes in Shatabdi Express coaches by disconnecting low-level taps and removing chained mugs, while ensuring the effective installation of health faucets.

These initiatives have shown a noticeable improvement in maintaining dry and hygienic floors, significantly reducing complaints about water stagnation. The ministry has advised implementing these changes on a pilot basis in AC coaches of ten identified trains. Compliance reports and feedback are expected after a three-month trial period, with Northern Railway already outfitting 182 Shatabdi coaches with health faucets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

Supreme Court Adopts Software for Conflict Checks

 Global
2
Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

Supreme Court Pushes for Sensitivity in Judicial Approach to Sexual Offences

 India
3
Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

Egypt's Diplomatic Role in New U.S. Peace Council

 Egypt
4
Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

Netherlands Face India in a Monumental T20 World Cup Showdown

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Restoring Human Capital: How Families, Places and Jobs Shape Opportunity

Agrifood Systems Face Escalating Climate Impacts Amid Weak Targeted Action

Namibia Must Reform Public Investment Systems to Deliver on Growth and Climate Goals

How Ireland Became One of the Most Migration Dependent Nursing Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026