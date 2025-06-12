U.S. Army Restricts VIP Helicopter Flights Near Pentagon
The U.S. Army will reduce VIP military helicopter flights around the Pentagon following safety concerns after a Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines collision on January 29. This decision comes after the FAA restricted certain flights and is negotiating new regulations with the Army regarding military aircraft near commercial flights.
The U.S. Army is taking decisive action to reduce VIP military helicopter flights in the vicinity of the Pentagon. This measure comes in response to growing safety concerns after a severe incident on January 29, where a Black Hawk helicopter collided with an American Airlines passenger jet near Reagan airport.
Following this, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in early May barred the Army from conducting training or priority transport flights after another near-miss on May 1. The FAA is currently working on a memorandum with the Army to regulate future military air operations near civilian aircraft effectively.
Senator Jerry Moran, overseeing the aviation subcommittee, announced that the Army would restrict training missions near Reagan Washington National Airport. Additionally, the Army will further limit the use of helicopters for transport by senior military and defense officials.
