Tensions in the Skies: Chinese Jets Close to Japanese Patrol Planes

Chinese fighter jets flew alarmingly close to Japanese patrol planes over a weekend, sparking concern in Tokyo. This incident occurred alongside Chinese aircraft carriers operating in the Pacific, signaling a potential expansion of Beijing’s capabilities beyond its borders.

12-06-2025
Over the weekend, Chinese fighter jets engaged in close encounters with Japanese military patrol planes, heightening tensions between the two nations. Tokyo expressed serious concerns about this provocative maneuver, following the simultaneous operation of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the Pacific — a historic first.

According to Japan's defense ministry, a Chinese J-15 jet from the Shandong carrier pursued a Japanese P-3C plane for 40 minutes on Saturday, maintaining a perilously close distance. The following day, another pursuit lasted 80 minutes, with the Chinese jet crossing just 900 meters in front of the Japanese aircraft.

Tokyo remains wary of such actions, describing them as potential risks for accidental collisions. These military interactions coincide with Chinese assertions of the operations being routine training, though they suggest Beijing's ambitions to extend its reach. Meanwhile, Japan commits to ongoing dialogue with China to ensure regional airspace safety.

