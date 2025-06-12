Raymond Ltd to List Real Estate Arm: A New Chapter Begins

Raymond Ltd is gearing up to debut its real estate division on the stock exchanges in the second quarter of the current fiscal year. The company has demerged this sector to harness emerging growth opportunities, a decision reinforced by obtaining all necessary regulatory approvals.

Speaking to market analysts, Group CFO Amit Agarwal confirmed that the demerger provides Raymond Realty with a strong foundation to thrive independently. As one of India's major real estate firms, Raymond Ltd's strategic shift underscores its market influence. The fiscal year saw the company selling properties worth Rs 2,310 crore, marking an increase over the previous year's sales.

The demerger scheme was activated on May 1, 2025, with a record date set for May 14, 2025. Shareholders of Raymond Ltd will receive an equivalent share in Raymond Realty Ltd under the arrangement. This move follows the company's earlier decision to list its lifestyle segment separately in 2024, demonstrating Raymond's strategic diversification efforts.

