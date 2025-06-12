Left Menu

AVP Infracon Secures Key Infrastructure Contract in Tamil Nadu

AVP Infracon Limited has been awarded a ₹16.23 Cr contract for building a Road Over Bridge in Tamil Nadu. The project, expected to be completed in 18 months, enhances the company's commitment to improving regional connectivity and road safety as part of the state's modernization efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:10 IST
AVP Infracon Secures Key Infrastructure Contract in Tamil Nadu
AVP Infracon (NSE: AVPINFRA) secures a key order for a Road Over Bridge (ROB) project in Tamil Nadu, enhancing infrastructure.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, June 12: AVP Infracon Limited, listed on NSE as AVPINFRA, announced receiving a Letter of Acceptance from the Superintending Engineer, Highways NABARD & Rural Roads Circle, Salem-7. The project involves constructing a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Thaneerpandal Road, replacing a level crossing between Singanallur and Peelamedu stations.

Valued at approximately ₹16.23 Cr, the government-awarded contract requires completion within 18 months. This development enriches AVP Infracon's infrastructure project portfolio, reinforcing its role in key road and bridge construction across southern India. The new ROB aims to alleviate traffic, improve safety, and streamline connectivity in Coimbatore's crucial transit zones.

With a strong reputation in highways, bridges, and civil construction, AVP Infracon emphasizes timely delivery and engineering excellence. The project aligns with government goals to modernize transportation networks and enhance connectivity. Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD, expressed confidence in delivering this project on time, bolstering the company's regional impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025