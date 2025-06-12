AVP Infracon Secures Key Infrastructure Contract in Tamil Nadu

Chennai, June 12: AVP Infracon Limited, listed on NSE as AVPINFRA, announced receiving a Letter of Acceptance from the Superintending Engineer, Highways NABARD & Rural Roads Circle, Salem-7. The project involves constructing a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Thaneerpandal Road, replacing a level crossing between Singanallur and Peelamedu stations.

Valued at approximately ₹16.23 Cr, the government-awarded contract requires completion within 18 months. This development enriches AVP Infracon's infrastructure project portfolio, reinforcing its role in key road and bridge construction across southern India. The new ROB aims to alleviate traffic, improve safety, and streamline connectivity in Coimbatore's crucial transit zones.

With a strong reputation in highways, bridges, and civil construction, AVP Infracon emphasizes timely delivery and engineering excellence. The project aligns with government goals to modernize transportation networks and enhance connectivity. Mr. Prasanna Dhandayuthapani, MD, expressed confidence in delivering this project on time, bolstering the company's regional impact.

