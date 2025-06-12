Left Menu

UK Economy Faces Turbulence Amid Tariffs and Inflation

The UK's economic output shrank by 0.3% in April due to global tariff impacts. Despite growth in Q1 2025, challenges such as inflation and reduced consumer spending persist. The Bank of England has adjusted its future growth forecasts, highlighting economic uncertainties ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:33 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 11:33 IST
UK Economy Faces Turbulence Amid Tariffs and Inflation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The economic output of Britain took an unexpected hit, contracting by 0.3% in April, according to official data released on Thursday. This slump was primarily attributed to the global ripple effects following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of extensive tariffs. Economists surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a milder contraction of 0.1%.

Despite this setback, Britain's economy managed to expand by 0.7% in the first quarter of 2025, outperforming the other G7 advanced economies. This better-than-expected growth prompted the Bank of England (BoE) to revise its full-year growth forecast for 2025 to 1%. However, the BoE has adjusted its forecast for 2026 downward to 1.25%, projecting a lingering impact from the tariffs.

Next week, BoE policymakers are expected to maintain interest rates amidst a landscape of persistent inflation and sluggish economic growth. A recent business survey highlighted a return to modest growth, against a backdrop of decreased hiring and investment due to escalating labour costs. Meanwhile, May saw a downturn in consumer spending, adding to the economic challenges.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025