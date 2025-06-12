Left Menu

New Dress Code Unveiled for Coal India Employees to Enhance Brand Image

Coal India Ltd has introduced a uniform dress code for its employees. The initiative aims to ensure uniformity and enhance the company's brand image. Both male and female employees will receive an allowance for the new attire. Performance of uniform efficacy will be evaluated after one year.

Coal India Ltd has announced a new uniform dress code for its employees, set to take effect this July. The decision, approved by the board on May 30, aims to bring a sense of uniformity and boost the brand's image through consistent employee appearance.

The dress code specifies navy blue pants and a sky blue shirt for male employees, while female employees can opt for a light sky blue kurta with a dark navy blue salwar and dupatta or a saree with a similar color scheme. As part of the implementation, each employee will receive an advance of Rs 12,500 for three pairs of uniforms.

Coal India, responsible for over 80% of the country's coal production, has pledged to review the scheme after one year. The company's recent coal production has seen minor drops, and they are now targeting to boost production and offtake in the coming fiscal year.

