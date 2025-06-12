Catastrophic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic accident occurred in Ahmedabad on Thursday when an Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff. The London-bound flight AI171 plunged to the ground in the Meghaninagar area, resulting in extensive damage and arrests.

Thick smoke filled the skies as the aircraft wreckage continued to burn, drawing the attention of local residents and media. Emergency teams, including firefighting units, were dispatched to tackle the blaze and assist any survivors. Ambulances transported the injured to the city civil hospital for urgent medical attention.

Officials, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Kanan Desai, confirmed ongoing investigations into casualty figures and the incident's cause. Air India assured the public of timely updates on their website and X handle as details emerge.