Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Raises Global Concerns

A tragic accident struck on Thursday as an Air India flight en route to London crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The plane, which carried 242 passengers and crew, plummeted in the Meghaninagar area, raising fears of numerous casualties.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India and Tata Group, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. He extended condolences to those affected, stating that the airline is committed to assisting emergency response teams and providing every necessary support and care to the victims and their families.

The airline has activated an emergency center with support teams for families seeking information. Chandrasekaran emphasized that further verified updates will be shared as information becomes available.

(With inputs from agencies.)