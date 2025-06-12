Tragedy Strikes: Air India Crash Raises Global Concerns
An Air India plane bound for London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, with several casualties feared. The airline's chairman, N Chandrasekaran, assures full support to emergency teams and impacted families. An emergency center is active for providing updates and assistance during this tragic event.
- Country:
- India
A tragic accident struck on Thursday as an Air India flight en route to London crashed moments after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport. The plane, which carried 242 passengers and crew, plummeted in the Meghaninagar area, raising fears of numerous casualties.
N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India and Tata Group, expressed profound sorrow over the incident. He extended condolences to those affected, stating that the airline is committed to assisting emergency response teams and providing every necessary support and care to the victims and their families.
The airline has activated an emergency center with support teams for families seeking information. Chandrasekaran emphasized that further verified updates will be shared as information becomes available.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Terror Strikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Casualties and Conflict
Kolkata Airport's Fire Drill Tests Emergency Response Efficiency
Karnataka Braces for Heavy Rains: Govt Gears Up for Emergency Response
Tragic Aid Distribution in Gaza: Chaos and Casualties Amid Controversial System
Civilian casualties mount in South Sudan amid fighting between army, local militias