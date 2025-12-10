Left Menu

Flight Cancellations Deliver Rs 1000 Crore Blow to Delhi's Economy

IndiGo's widespread flight cancellations have inflicted a Rs 1000 crore loss on Delhi's trade, industry, tourism, and exhibition sectors. The Chamber of Trade and Industry reported a 25% drop in footfall. The cancellations have significantly disrupted travel plans and impacted hotel and restaurant bookings during the peak tourist season.

Widespread flight cancellations by airline IndiGo have caused an estimated Rs 1000 crore loss to Delhi's trade, industry, tourism, and exhibition sectors, according to the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The CTI reports a 25% decrease in footfall at major Delhi markets over the last ten days, with no immediate response from IndiGo on the matter. More than 4,000 flights have been cancelled since December 1, disrupting the travel plans of thousands.

CTI Chairman Brijesh Goyal stated the cancellations have drastically reduced the number of traders arriving in Delhi, impacting business activity and causing a sharp decline in hotel and restaurant bookings. The market association has called on authorities to address the disruptions.

