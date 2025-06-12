Left Menu

Tragic Crash: Air India Flight AI-171 Disaster Strikes

An Air India flight bound for London, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad. A Mayday call was issued by the pilot, Capt Sumeet Sabharwal, but no further communication ensued. The aircraft crashed in Meghaninagar, raising fears of several casualties.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An Air India aircraft bound for London tragically crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport, sparking fears of numerous casualties among the 242 passengers and crew onboard. The aviation regulator DGCA reported that the aircraft, piloted by Capt Sumeet Sabharwal and First Officer Clive Kundar, issued a Mayday call but did not respond to subsequent air traffic control communications.

The crash occurred moments after the aircraft departed from Runway 23, with witnesses describing it losing altitude rapidly before plummeting to the ground outside the airport perimeter. Witnesses also reported seeing heavy black smoke emanating from the crash site, located in the Meghaninagar area near the airport.

Capt Sabharwal, with 8,200 hours of flying experience, and First Officer Kundar, with 1,100 hours, were at the helm during the incident. The DGCA noted the aircraft departed at 1339 IST on June 12, 2025, before the catastrophic crash occurred.

