Tragedy Strikes: International Casualties in Air India Flight Crash
An Air India flight, carrying 242 passengers from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, tragically crashed, with passengers of multiple nationalities onboard. The injured are being rushed to hospitals, and a dedicated hotline has been established for inquiries. Air India is cooperating fully with authorities investigating the accident.
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, an Air India flight AI 171, en route from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, crashed shortly after departure on Thursday. The aircraft was carrying a diverse group of passengers, including 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian, and seven Portuguese nationals, totaling 242 onboard.
Air India confirmed the crash through a statement on the social media platform 'X'. Rescue operations are underway to transport the injured to nearby hospitals for medical attention. Efforts are being made to manage the situation and support affected families.
Moreover, Air India has established a dedicated hotline at 1800 5691 444 for updated information and assistance. The airline is offering full cooperation with investigating authorities to determine the cause of this lamentable event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
