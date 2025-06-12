Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Shocks Maharashtra

A tragic aircraft accident has left Maharashtra in shock as a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 people onboard, went down moments after leaving Ahmedabad airport. The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, with several casualties feared.

Responding to the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray expressed their sentiments on social media, praying for the safety of survivors and the well-being of affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)