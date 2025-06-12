Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Air India Flight Crash Shocks Maharashtra

A London-bound Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, causing several feared casualties. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray expressed shock and prayed for the passengers' safety, hoping for the best for survivors and victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic aircraft accident has left Maharashtra in shock as a London-bound Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 people onboard, went down moments after leaving Ahmedabad airport. The crash occurred in the Meghaninagar area, with several casualties feared.

Responding to the tragedy, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena MLA Aaditya Thackeray expressed their sentiments on social media, praying for the safety of survivors and the well-being of affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

