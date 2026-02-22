Shiv Sena (UBT) Stakes Strong Claim on Rajya Sabha Seat

In a strong declaration of political intent, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has thrown his support behind Aaditya Thackeray's claim to the Opposition MVA's sole Rajya Sabha seat, underscoring the party's rightful claim as its largest constituent.

With crucial Rajya Sabha elections approaching, Raut emphasized the numerical strength of Shiv Sena (UBT), holding 20 MLAs as opposed to Congress's 16 and NCP's 10, fortifying their stance amid the shifting alliances in Maharashtra politics. Speaking confidently, Raut underscored that the Shiv Sena (UBT), being the major party, should champion the MVA's representation in the Upper House.

The Election Commission is set to initiate seven Rajya Sabha seats polls in March. Amid speculations, Raut clarified previous remarks about Sharad Pawar's potential candidacy and assured the electorate of a collective decision within MVA, hinting at strategic moves to consolidate support necessary for their claim to the seat.

(With inputs from agencies.)