Tragedy Strikes: Air India Plane Crashes in Ahmedabad

An Air India flight heading to London crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, resulting in numerous fatalities. The aircraft, carrying 242 people, including international passengers, crashed into a building near the airport. Rescue operations are underway, with the injured being transported to nearby hospitals for urgent care.

Updated: 12-06-2025 15:50 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Air India flight bound for London tragically crashed just minutes after leaving the runway in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The aircraft held 242 passengers and crew, including nationals from several countries. Officials have confirmed numerous casualties from the incident, which occurred in a civilian-dense area near the airport.

The plane, identified as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, reportedly issued a "Mayday" distress call shortly after takeoff but ceased communicating thereafter. Rescue teams swiftly began evacuating individuals from the wreckage site, focusing on clearing the affected area for further safety.

Boeing has acknowledged the incident and is currently gathering information as the investigation unfolds. The aviation tragedy has resulted in a drop in Boeing's stock prices, highlighting a broader impact on the industry. The world watches closely as more details emerge on this devastating event.

