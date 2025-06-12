Tragedy in Ahmedabad: International Response to Plane Crash

A plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, has prompted an expression of deep sorrow from British Foreign Minister David Lammy. In response, the UK is actively working with Indian authorities to determine the facts of the incident and extend necessary support.

Lammy conveyed his condolences on platform X, stating his thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic event. He assured that Britain is committed to aiding India in responding to the crisis.

In a Parliament session, Lammy disclosed that Britain has mobilized a crisis team, activating emergency operations in both New Delhi and London, to efficiently manage the situation and support those affected.

