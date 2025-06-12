Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: International Response to Plane Crash

British foreign minister David Lammy expressed sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, India. The UK is collaborating with Indian authorities to ascertain details and offer assistance. A crisis team has been activated in New Delhi and London for coordinated support.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A plane crash in Ahmedabad, India, has prompted an expression of deep sorrow from British Foreign Minister David Lammy. In response, the UK is actively working with Indian authorities to determine the facts of the incident and extend necessary support.

Lammy conveyed his condolences on platform X, stating his thoughts are with those impacted by this tragic event. He assured that Britain is committed to aiding India in responding to the crisis.

In a Parliament session, Lammy disclosed that Britain has mobilized a crisis team, activating emergency operations in both New Delhi and London, to efficiently manage the situation and support those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

