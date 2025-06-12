Tragedy in the Skies: A Look at India's Deadly Air Crashes

In a tragic event, an Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers destined for London crashed soon after taking off from Ahmedabad, officials confirmed. The federal health minister reported numerous fatalities, casting a shadow over the aviation sector.

This adds to a grim history of aviation accidents in India. Notable incidents include the 2020 crash in Kozhikode, which claimed 21 lives, and the 2010 disaster in Mangaluru, which resulted in 158 deaths.

Earlier accidents, such as the 1978 crash near Mumbai killing all 213 on board, highlight ongoing concerns about aviation safety. These recurring tragedies underscore the critical need for stringent safety measures and regulatory oversight in the Indian aviation industry.