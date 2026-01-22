Left Menu

Vikram Award Controversy: Battle for Recognition Among Mountaineers

Madhusudan Patidar has filed a petition against Bhawna Dehariya's selection for the Vikram Award, citing seniority in mountaineering achievements. The Madhya Pradesh High Court has sought responses from the state government. Despite the rejection of Patidar's initial plea, the case will be reviewed on February 6.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 22-01-2026 20:02 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 20:02 IST
The Madhya Pradesh High Court has asked for a response from the state government regarding a petition filed by mountaineer Madhusudan Patidar. Patidar is contesting the selection of fellow mountaineer Bhawna Dehariya for the prestigious Vikram Award. He believes his seniority in the field should earn him the accolade.

Patidar, who summited Mount Everest in 2017, challenges Dehariya's 2019 achievement, arguing that his earlier conquest entitles him to the recognition. On the back of this, Patidar filed a writ appeal following the dismissal of his initial petition by a single bench of the High Court in December.

The case, involving possible flaws in the selection process and an assertion of being discriminatorily overlooked, will be reviewed during a hearing scheduled for February 6. The outcome could impact the criteria for recognising sports achievements in Madhya Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

